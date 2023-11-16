Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $1.01 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 154.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in S&P Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $402.06 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.11. The company has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

