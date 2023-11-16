Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 440 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,678,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 1.6 %

American Express stock opened at $159.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

