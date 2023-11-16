WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Insider Doug Vandevelde Buys 18,700 Shares

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) insider Doug Vandevelde bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $199,903.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,905.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE KLG opened at $10.90 on Thursday. WK Kellogg Co has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WK Kellogg stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KLG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Stories

