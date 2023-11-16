WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $11.06. WK Kellogg shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 101,989 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Gary H. Pilnick acquired 93,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $999,515.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,274.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Doug Vandevelde purchased 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $199,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,905.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary H. Pilnick purchased 93,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $999,515.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,274.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 153,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,769.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.30 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WK Kellogg stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of WK Kellogg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

