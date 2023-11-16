YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,107,000 after acquiring an additional 851,164 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 567,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

CPT opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

