YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $22,279,837,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

