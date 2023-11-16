YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

AER opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

