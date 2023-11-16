YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 220.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,270 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 88,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 183,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.81 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

