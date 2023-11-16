YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 525 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

