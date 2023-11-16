YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PBE stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $222.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.50.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

