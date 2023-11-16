YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 976,377 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

