YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,041 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

