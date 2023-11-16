YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,110 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUB stock opened at $103.98 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.50 and a 12-month high of $105.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.63.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

