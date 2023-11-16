YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 94.9% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 99.1% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 27.6% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 355,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $80,342,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $202.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.10 and a 200-day moving average of $213.29. The company has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

