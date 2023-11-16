Yorktown Ix Associates Llc Sells 16,680 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,371.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yorktown Ix Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 119,285 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $2,114,923.05.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

METC opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $948.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 55.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 451,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 160,734 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 98,150 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on METC. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

