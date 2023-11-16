Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 3,727 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

YUM opened at $126.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

