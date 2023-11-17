10,309 Shares in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 539.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,614,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,032,000 after buying an additional 94,119 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

