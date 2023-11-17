11,250 Shares in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pampa Energía by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 210,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of PAM opened at $35.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.92.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

