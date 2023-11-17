12,014 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 42.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in KeyCorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of KEY opened at $12.31 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

