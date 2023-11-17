202,350 Shares in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 202,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 1.41% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,631,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,432 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,328,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 451,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth $11,578,000.

Shares of DIVI stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,548. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

