20,659 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Acquired by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,397,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS KAPR opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.