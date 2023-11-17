2,125 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38. The company has a market cap of $314.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.