23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO)’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get 23448 (LAB.TO) alerts:

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.50 million.

23448 (LAB.TO) Price Performance

23448 (LAB.TO) Company Profile

Fluidigm focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, it develops, manufactures, and markets multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 23448 (LAB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23448 (LAB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.