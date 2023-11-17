2,379 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Read Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.