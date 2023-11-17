24,746 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 461.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Embraer by 268.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ERJ opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

