27,300 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Autoliv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Autoliv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Autoliv by 110.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Autoliv by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Autoliv Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $99.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

