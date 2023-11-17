28,059 Shares in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.12% of CEVA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CEVA by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.96 million, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

CEVA Profile

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also

