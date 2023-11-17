2,961 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NSIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $150.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $162.05.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Further Reading

