3,864 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,864 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in Shell by 3.5% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Shell by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 15.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $64.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.20.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

