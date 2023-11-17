3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 3.2%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.53. 678,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,726,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,774 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 954,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 884,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 98,045.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834,236 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 833,386 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

