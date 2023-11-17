3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Trading Up 3.1%

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.43. Approximately 26,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the average daily volume of 5,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

3i Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

