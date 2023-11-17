575 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $652.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $576.84 and a 200-day moving average of $555.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $659.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,178 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.