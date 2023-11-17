60,849 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 77,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. TheStreet cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

