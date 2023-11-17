6,990 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,020 shares of company stock worth $1,811,590 over the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

