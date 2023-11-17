7,000 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 48,354 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 596.8% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

RCD opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $103.95 and a 52-week high of $139.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

