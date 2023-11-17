7,094 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $310,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,539,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

