970 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 206.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 789,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,090,000 after buying an additional 532,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 31,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $303.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,822 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,729. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.