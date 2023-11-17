Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 7,040,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

