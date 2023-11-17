Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 20,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $219,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,119,469.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $102,900.00.
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $101,900.00.
- On Tuesday, October 3rd, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $107,300.00.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $252,000.00.
NYSE ACEL opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $898.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.32. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $12.05.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
