Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 20,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $219,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,119,469.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

On Tuesday, November 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $102,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $101,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $107,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $252,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE ACEL opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $898.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.32. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,098,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,776,000 after acquiring an additional 502,171 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 50,820 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $320,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACEL

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.