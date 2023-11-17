Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $327.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.39. The company has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.