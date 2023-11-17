ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

ACCO opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $491.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 11,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $60,490.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,498,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

