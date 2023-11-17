Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.39

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.45, with a volume of 31600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accord Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.98. The stock has a market cap of C$38.52 million, a PE ratio of 152.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 379.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

