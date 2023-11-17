Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.39

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.45, with a volume of 31600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accord Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Accord Financial Stock Performance
Accord Financial Company Profile
Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Accord Financial
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Stock Average Calculator
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.