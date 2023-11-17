Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACRS opened at $0.89 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.