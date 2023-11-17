Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, reports.

Africa Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOIFF opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $870.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.21. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

