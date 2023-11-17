AGF Management Ltd. Buys 10,582 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Incyte from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Incyte Stock Down 1.8 %

INCY opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $86.29.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

