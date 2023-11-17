AGF Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,913,000 after purchasing an additional 776,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $56,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth about $46,453,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 287,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $34,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FSV shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

FirstService Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $151.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.53.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

