AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Assurant worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 44.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 824,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,385,000 after acquiring an additional 227,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AIZ opened at $159.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $167.81.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.