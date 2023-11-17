AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.13. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $115.97 and a 1 year high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

