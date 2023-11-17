AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of D stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

