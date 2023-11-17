AGF Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Ciena at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,115,092.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,115,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,313 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Trading Down 4.7 %

CIEN stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.